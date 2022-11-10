Des Plaines man charged with identity theft

A Des Plaines man has been charged with felony identity theft months after a stolen credit card was used to buy alcohol at a local store, police said Thursday.

Ruben Juarez, 33, of the 100 block of Howard Avenue, surrendered to police Monday.

The credit card was stolen out of a car in August and used at that time, police said.

Juarez also was wanted on a warrant by Wheeling police. He was released after being charged, police said.