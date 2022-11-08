Cunningham leading in Kane County clerk race

In early results, Kane County Clerk John "Jack" Cunningham is leading in his bid to be reelected.

Republican Cunningham had 70,505 votes as of 9 p.m. to Democrat Jimenez' 59,123, according to unofficial tallies on the clerk's website. That's with 215 of 292 precincts reporting.

Cunningham is seeking a seventh term as county clerk.

Elections and voter outreach were among the top issues in the county clerk's race. The county clerk's office oversees elections, keeps vital records such as birth and death certificates, and files the budgets and levies for all taxing bodies.

Cunningham, 83, was challenged by Jimenez, 31, who said it was time for someone new to take the role. Both men said that, if elected, they would focus on opening a satellite office in Elgin and updating voting equipment.

Jimenez, a quality-assurance manager for a candy company, ran against Cunningham in 2018. He also ran unsuccessfully for county board in 2016.

During his tenure, Cunningham opened the Aurora satellite office and increased voter security. While campaigning, Cunningham pointed to an outreach program that led more than half of voters to cast early ballots in general elections.

Jimenez said, if elected, he would use community events, forums, town halls and social media to engage voters.