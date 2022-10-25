Police: Man yelled racial slurs, hit woman outside bar late Sunday night

A 40-year-old Grayslake man is charged with a hate crime after police say he yelled racial slurs at and later hit a woman he encountered at a bar outside Grayslake late Sunday night.

Joseph R. Young, of the 100 block of Glen Street, remains in jail and would need to pay $15,000 to be released while his case is pending.

In addition to the felony hate crime charge, Young is charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

There is no evidence to suggest that Young had ever before met the 52-year-old Waukegan woman he is accused of victimizing at a bar on the 34000 block of North Route 45 near Grayslake, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Investigators believe the woman was with a group of friends inside the bar sometime before 10:50 p.m. when Young began yelling racial slurs at her. Soon after Ashley N. Anderson, a 36-year-old woman who lives with Young, also began insulting the 52-year-old woman, Covelli said.

The Waukegan woman left the building to try to get away from the couple, Covelli said.

Young and Anderson followed the woman outside, continued yelling at her and when she tried again to walk away Young struck the Waukegan woman on her body, Covelli said.

As the encounter escalated a staff member at the bar called 911 and sheriff's deputies arrived around 5 minutes after Young struck the woman, Covelli said.

Young and Anderson were on the premises when officers arrived and they were placed under arrest after deputies completed their initial investigation, Covelli said.

The Waukegan woman was treated on the scene by paramedics and released.

Anderson is charged with disorderly conduct and posted $1,500 cash to be released from jail while her case is pending.

Covelli said there is no evidence Anderson used racial slurs or committed battery so she was not charged with a hate crime. She is due back in court Nov. 16.

Young is due in court Nov. 8.