Two dead after crash in Aurora between motorcycle and minivan
Updated 10/3/2022 12:17 PM
Two people are dead after a crash Saturday between a motorcycle and a minivan in Aurora.
It happened around 10 a.m. at Galena Boulevard and Russell Avenue on the city's west side.
A motorcycle was driving east on Galena, and the minivan was traveling west. The minivan turned left, and the motorcycle hit the passenger side.
The motorcyclist, 58-year-old Robert W. Neis of Aurora, and a minivan passenger, Hilda Diaz, 42, of Aurora, died.
Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division at (630) 256-5330 or send an email to tips@aurora.il.us.
