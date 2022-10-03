Two dead after crash in Aurora between motorcycle and minivan

Two people are dead after a crash Saturday between a motorcycle and a minivan in Aurora.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Galena Boulevard and Russell Avenue on the city's west side.

A motorcycle was driving east on Galena, and the minivan was traveling west. The minivan turned left, and the motorcycle hit the passenger side.

The motorcyclist, 58-year-old Robert W. Neis of Aurora, and a minivan passenger, Hilda Diaz, 42, of Aurora, died.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division at (630) 256-5330 or send an email to tips@aurora.il.us.