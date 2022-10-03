Robbers smash display cases with hammers at Hawthorn Mall jewelry store

Vernon Hills police are searching for two men who used hammers in a smash-and-grab robbery of a jewelry store Monday morning at Hawthorn Hall.

An employee of Z Fine Jewelry told police that two men wearing dark hoodies and black masks entered the store at 11:26 a.m., broke a display case and stole an unknown amount of merchandise.

One of the men threatened an employee with a hammer, police said, but no one was harmed during the robbery.

The two men drove from the mall in a dark-colored SUV toward Milwaukee Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Vernon Hills police at (847) 918-5601.