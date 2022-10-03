Police: Man found shot to death in parked car outside Waukegan home

Waukegan police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found dead early Monday inside a bullet-riddled vehicle parked outside a home.

Officers called to a report of shots fired at about midnight on the 1300 block of Chestnut Street arrived to find a vehicle that had been shot numerous times. Officers later discovered a man who appeared to be the driver who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man, who police described as a Waukegan resident in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the motive for the killing is unknown, but they do not believe it was a random shooting.

Once an autopsy has been completed and proper family notifications have been made, the victim's identity will be released by the Lake County Illinois Coroner's Office, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD "Tip-Line" at (847) 360-9001 with any information.