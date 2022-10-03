Iconic Long Grove bridge struck for 42nd time since 2020

The Long Grove's iconic covered bridge, pictured here Sept. 26 after it was struck by a truck, was hit by another truck Monday afternoon. courtesy of Bob Riddle

For the 42nd time since 2020, Long Grove's iconic bridge stood up to another truck too large to cross beneath its steel-reinforced wooden top, officials said.

A 58-year-old Morton Grove man was trying to drive an 11-foot-tall U-Haul box truck across the bridge about 2:15 p.m. Monday, Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Instead, the truck became pinned under the wooden cover of the bridge, which is 8 feet 6 inches off the ground. Covelli said the bridge was blocked for about an hour and that the driver needed to deflate the tires to get the truck out.

Covelli said the driver of the truck, Hui Xu, was cited for disobeying the multiple signs warning of the bridge cover's height.

Covelli said there does not appear to be any structural damage to the bridge from the crash, but an engineer will be out for an inspection on Tuesday.

The cover of the 116-year-old bridge was reinforced with a steel structure in 2020 so it can take a beating without requiring expensive repairs.

The 41st truck vs. bridge battle happened just last week. About 1 p.m. Sept. 26, the bridge was hit by a 14-foot-tall truck.