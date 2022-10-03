Garage fire in Arlington Heights destroys two cars

Two cars were destroyed and a detached garage was gutted by a fire Sunday night at a home in Arlington Heights.

Arlington Heights fire officials said no one was injured in the blaze that was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of East Hawthorne Street.

The garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. They brought it under control in about 15 minutes, fire officials said.

The fire did not extend to any other structures.

Firefighters remained on scene for about three hours performing salvage operations and checking for hot spots.

Damage from the fire is estimated at about $150,000, building and contents included.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.