Des Plaines got a heads-up and response to 80 asylum-seekers 'overwhelmingly positive,' mayor says

Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski is crediting strong communication from state officials for the smooth arrival of about 80 asylum-seekers from Venezuela over the weekend.

Two buses arrived in Des Plaines on Saturday, carrying largely women and families, though not many very young children, Goczkowski said Monday. The migrants initially entered the U.S. in Texas, then were loaded onto buses and sent to the Chicago area.

Unlike the short notice Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson said he received before buses of migrants arrived in his community three weeks earlier, Goczkowski said Des Plaines learned about the possible arrival about a week in advance.

"I would say our experience with the governor's office was really positive," Goczkowski said. "It was all put together like a well-oiled machine. I was impressed."

The makeup of the asylum-seekers also appears to be different from those brought to Elk Grove, where Johnson described them as predominantly single men.

Goczkowski said no city resources are being used for the asylum-seekers' stay at a Des Plaines hotel. The name of the hotel is being kept private so as not to overwhelm the arrivals and the agencies assisting them, Goczkowski said.

The communication from the state also has been helpful in keeping residents better informed and avoiding the fear that can be caused by vague or incorrect reports, he said.

All the arrivals entered the U.S. legally and have gone through fingerprinting and background checks. Their stay in Des Plaines is legal as their asylum cases are processed, Goczkowski said.

Though he said he wishes the public were better informed about the crises in Venezuela driving the wave of immigrants, Goczkowski said he is proud Des Plaines is playing a role in helping some of them on to the next step in their lives.

"I'm trying to be as communicative as possible, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive," he said.

Goczkowski believes the size and diversity of Des Plaines as well as its access to public transportation may have contributed to its being seen as a community likely to be helpful to the new arrivals.

Goczkowski's understanding is that the hotel rooms have been booked for at least a couple of months, but that all that time may not be needed. The state is paying for the rooms, with the potential to be reimbursed later by the federal government, he said.

In a Facebook post, he said organizations like Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago, HANA Center, Heartland Alliance, the Muslim Women Resource Center and World Relief Chicago are among those helping immigrants in Des Plaines.

He added that Cook County Health also has created an Amazon Wishlist to help the local asylum-seekers.