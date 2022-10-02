Why Antioch Township is seeking a tax hike to build $16.5 million multipurpose center

This drawing shows proposed uses at a new Antioch Township Center at North Avenue and Nelson Road in Antioch. The center would provide "a unique and much-needed facility to serve all ages from birth through senior citizens," according to the township. Courtesy of Antioch Township

This rendering shows the proposed Antioch Township Center. Pending voter approval, the facility would be built on property transferred by the village of Antioch to the township at North Avenue and Nelson Road. Courtesy of Antioch Township

This rendering shows the proposed Antioch Township Center at North Avenue and Nelson Road in Antioch. The township is seeking voters' approval to borrow $16.5 million to build a combination township hall and multipurpose senior center. Courtesy of Antioch Township

Antioch Township, prompted by a need for more space for senior activities and services, is seeking a tax hike to raise money for a facility that would benefit all ages, officials say.

Voters will be asked on the Nov. 8 ballot whether the township should borrow $16.5 million by issuing bonds. The proceeds would be used to build a combination township hall, multipurpose senior center and community hub, with space for gatherings and recreational activities.

"Our senior population is going to explode here in the next five to 10 years," said township Supervisor Tom Shaughnessy. "There are more and more young seniors looking for activities and we don't have any programming."

A tax increase would amount to about $106 per year for the owner of a home valued at $200,000. The revenue generated would be used to pay the principal and interest on the bonds over 20 years.

Shaughnessy said this is the first tax increase the township has requested in 30 or more years.

"It's a temporary tax increase," he said. "It's a 20-year mortgage to build a building at the right time for the right reasons."

Antioch Township Center is proposed for 12 acres at North Avenue and Nelson Road on undeveloped property donated by the village of Antioch late last year. The building is described on the township website, antiochtownshipil.gov, as what would be "a warm and friendly place to gather year-round to learn, play, entertain and be entertained."

The plan envisions a facility that can be used by all segments of the community.

An informational meeting on the plan is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the township office, 1625 Deep Lake Road in Lake Villa.

"We'll have the architects there, we'll have the design plans there. We'll open it up for dialogue," Shaughnessy said. Information also is available at Progress4Antioch.com.

Until May 1, senior services for many years were run by the village's parks and recreation department in a building across from its office on Holbek Drive near downtown Antioch.

It was funded by a combination of village money and a $1.6 million grant from Dolly Spiering. Knowing the grant would be depleted in early 2023, the township and village began discussing options.

When the senior center director retired, the village determined it was the right time to reevaluate services provided to seniors, village Administrator Jim Keim said.

After working with township officials, the village determined it was more cost-effective and better for the seniors to shift all services to the township.

"As part of the consolidation of senior services, the village saw the use of the former Bittner property as a good investment for senior services," Keim said.

Shaughnessy said conversations regarding the Bittner property began in late 2017.

For about 20 years, the township has shared space on Deep Lake Road in a cooperative agreement with Lake Villa Township and Antioch Community High School District 117.

"This building is a great building, but it's not accessible to the community and it wasn't built for programming," Shaughnessy said.

The township explored renovating the shuttered St. Peter School and other buildings or acquiring vacant land, but it was not economically feasible, he added.

The new center would be divided into three sections. It would allow the township to consolidate its offices (the assessor's office is located elsewhere) and include a garage for vehicles and equipment.

Other planned features include multipurpose rooms that can be combined for use by up to 300 people. Besides activities for seniors, the rooms would be rented for classes, training, musical performances or other events that generate revenue to offset operating costs, Shaughnessy said.

A gym that could be used for after-school leagues and other activities, fitness center and outdoor patio also are planned.

"There really isn't anything in our community for the 13- to 20-year-old kids," he said.