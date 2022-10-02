Police recover 36 shell casings after shooting outside Buffalo Grove shopping center

Buffalo Grove police responding to a report of shots fired late Friday near the Town Center shopping center found about three dozen spent shell casings in and around a parking lot and a car with bullet holes in it outside the Bowlero bowling alley.

No shooting victims were located and no injuries have been reported.

According to village sources, 911 dispatchers received calls at about 10:30 p.m. about shots fired in the parking lot of the bowling alley, 350 McHenry Road.

Police officers secured the area and recovered approximately 36 spent shell casings from three areas of the parking lot, two more in another parking lot and one on the rear drive behind Bowlero.

No victims were found at the scene and area hospitals were but did not report any gunshot victims.

Video footage was collected and will be reviewed, while employees and potential witnesses were interviewed, according to village sources.

There are no strong leads to identify those involved at this time, sources said.