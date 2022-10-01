Palatine man charged with aggravated DUI after traffic stop in Bartlett

Erik Golden of Palatine was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and other offenses after a traffic stop in Bartlett.

A Palatine man this week was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and other offenses after a traffic stop in Bartlett.

Bartlett police said they stopped a 2011 Hyundai Accent about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Route 59 near Hudson Court because the driver reportedly was using an electronic communications device while driving.

After investigating, police said Erik Golden, 36, drove under the influence with a revoked driver's license.

Golden was charged with aggravated DUI, a Class 2 felony, police said. He also was charged with misdemeanors for DUI and driving with a revoked license, according to police. He also was cited for operating a vehicle while using an electronic communication device.

Bond was set Thursday at $5,000, meaning Golden needed to post 10% or $500 to be released. There was no record Saturday of Golden being in the DuPage County jail.

A court date was scheduled for Nov. 3 in DuPage County Circuit Court.