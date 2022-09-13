Public meeting upcoming for Old McHenry Crossing project

The Lake County Division of Transportation is hosting a public information meeting on the Old McHenry Crossing study from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The meeting will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church gym, 24500 N. Old McHenry Road in Hawthorn Woods. Officials will report feedback received to date and present design alternatives for public review and comment.

The study is examining ways to improve safety, traffic operations, and connectivity for drivers, bikers, and pedestrians within and surrounding the Old McHenry Road and CN railroad area and along Quentin Road in Hawthorn Woods, Lake Zurich and Kildeer.

LCDOT staff and consultants will be available to answer questions. Anyone needing special assistance should contact Chuck Gleason, project manager, at (847) 377-7447 at least five days prior to the meeting. Materials from this hearing presentation will be available at omx.com shortly after the hearing.