Police searching for suspect who shot, killed North Chicago teen

An 18-year-old North Chicago man died early Tuesday morning after being shot outside his home late Monday night, police said.

Investigators with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and North Chicago Police are working to identify a person or people involved in the shooting but no one is in custody, task force spokesman Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

The man was found by police around 10:45 p.m. Monday outside his home on the 2600 block of Spruce Drive and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the North Chicago Police Department at (847) 596-8774 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222 or online at lakecountycrimestoppers.com.