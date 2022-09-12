Suspects flee after Rivers Casino discovers counterfeit $100 bills
Updated 9/12/2022 3:32 PM
Would-be thieves tried to use counterfeit $100 bills at a cashier's cage inside Rivers Casino this past weekend, police said.
Employees determined the bills were bogus, though, and the counterfeiters fled on foot.
The exchange occurred about 10:20 p.m. Friday. Descriptions of the suspects weren't available.
