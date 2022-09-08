 

Palatine to hold 9/11 memorial ceremony Sunday

 
Updated 9/8/2022 5:23 PM

On Sunday, the village of Palatine will host a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will be held at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial at the corner of North Brockway and West Slade streets downtown. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will last about 30 minutes.

 

Palatine Fire Department members and retirees will be marching to the memorial site from fire station 85 at 39 E. Colfax St. They will be accompanied by the honor guards of the Palatine police and fire departments.

Members of the Palatine fire and police departments will lower the flag, place a wreath at the memorial, and perform a ceremonial ringing of the bell to signify a firefighter's last call of duty. Visit palatine.il.us for details.

