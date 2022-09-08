Fall festival slated for Saturday in Lake Villa
Updated 9/8/2022 5:21 PM
Celebration of Fall will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday throughout downtown Lake Villa and Lehmann Park.
Fireworks will follow the festival. The event will feature more than 50 vendors and live music.
Demonstrations include a vehicle extrication by the Lake Villa Fire Protection District and a police dog demonstration by village police. Planned activities include games, face painting, scarecrow decorating and pumpkin painting.
Visit lake-villa.org, call (847) 356-6100 or check social media for details
