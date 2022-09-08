Donate to Elgin Kiwanis Peanut Days fundraiser

The Kiwanis Club of Elgin has kicked off its annual Peanut Days fundraiser, and deliveries of peanuts are available throughout the month.

Boxes with 48 bags of peanuts are available for a $50 donation. In addition to box sales, members will be offering bags at area businesses on Sept. 23.

The Kiwanis Club of Elgin, now in its 102nd year, is a service organization dedicated to serving children of the Elgin community. With peanut proceeds, the club offers grants to local organizations. This year's focus will be the Elgin Partnership for Early Learning.

Orders can be placed on the club website, elgin.kiwanisone.org, by calling Tom Brockner at (847) 741-3257 or via U.S. mail to Kiwanis Club of Elgin, Attn: Peanuts, P.O. Box 5262, Elgin IL 60121.