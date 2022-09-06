Driver taken to hospital after hitting sign in Hoffman Estates

A driver was taken to the hospital after striking a sign post in Hoffman Estates, according to the Schaumburg Fire Department.

At 4:445 p.m. Tuesday, Schaumburg firefighters responded to the crash on Higgins Road and Grand Canyon Parkway.

Authorities said the man was traveling west on Higgins Road before hitting a road sign in the median.

The man was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates for evaluation.

The crash is still under investigation.