Driver taken to hospital after hitting sign in Hoffman Estates
Updated 9/6/2022 7:24 PM
A driver was taken to the hospital after striking a sign post in Hoffman Estates, according to the Schaumburg Fire Department.
At 4:445 p.m. Tuesday, Schaumburg firefighters responded to the crash on Higgins Road and Grand Canyon Parkway.
Authorities said the man was traveling west on Higgins Road before hitting a road sign in the median.
The man was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates for evaluation.
The crash is still under investigation.
