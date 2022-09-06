 

Driver taken to hospital after hitting sign in Hoffman Estates

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/6/2022 7:24 PM

A driver was taken to the hospital after striking a sign post in Hoffman Estates, according to the Schaumburg Fire Department.

At 4:445 p.m. Tuesday, Schaumburg firefighters responded to the crash on Higgins Road and Grand Canyon Parkway.

 

Authorities said the man was traveling west on Higgins Road before hitting a road sign in the median.

The man was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates for evaluation.

The crash is still under investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 