Day care worker pleads guilty of battery for taping child to chair

A KinderCare worker pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor battery, for restraining a 2½-year-old child by taping him to a chair using packing tape.

Aryana J. Cintora, 25, of Elgin, was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge.

The battery happened Aug. 12, 2021, at a KinderCare at 711 Willow Lane in Sleepy Hollow, according to Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Sam Parma.

The child's parents reported the abuse to police.

Parma said the worker did it to keep the child from moving around during lunchtime. The child was not injured.

Cintora originally was charged with felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor battery.

A spokesman for the KinderCare company confirmed Cintora was a teacher who was fired in August 2021 after officials learned of the allegations.