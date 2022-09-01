Wheaton offers online police report filing

Victims of identity theft or property damage in Wheaton can now file nonemergency police reports with a few taps of the keyboard.

By submitting an online form, residents can report lost or stolen property, telephone harassment, vandalism, damage to city property and other incidents that do not require an immediate police response.

The online police reporting service is available through the city's website at wheaton.il.us.

Residents filing an online report should allow five business days for it to be processed through the police department records management system, according to a disclaimer on the site. If further investigation or additional information is needed, an officer will contact the resident who filed the report.

Police say do not use the form to report an emergency; instead call 911.