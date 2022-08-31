Gelfand Gallop a colorful hit for all ages

Courtesy of The Debra Gelfand Children's FoundationThe Gelfand Gallop and Color Dash attracted more than 200 participants and 80 volunteers.

Courtesy of The Debra Gelfand Children's FoundationMary Heger, left, and Sydney Ness of Glenview are covered head to toe after running in the inaugural Gelfand Gallop.

Courtesy of The Debra Gelfand Children's FoundationThrough a powdery haze of dyed cornstarch run Glenview children in the Color Dash.

That old saw from Mr. Bubble about getting clean being more fun than getting dirty was put to the test Aug. 28 at the Gelfand Gallop Color Dash.

A raging success at Johns Park in Glenview, the Gallop raised funds for The Debra Gelfand Children's Foundation.

"We had amazing support from the Glenview community with over 200 runners of all ages covered in vibrant colors," foundation fundraising director Kristi Mariani said in an email to the Herald.

"Lots of smiles and laughs, and all for a good cause -- to raise money for families of District 34 that are in need."

Founded 31 years ago, the foundation is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting students and families in Glenview School District 34 who have fallen on hardship.

Debra Gelfand's six children, including foundation Vice President Zach Gelfand, came up through District 34 schools.

Debra Gelfand died of cancer at 37 on July 4, 1990. Acting on a promise to support District 34 by her best friend, foundation President Barbara Silver, the organization began humbly by providing new shoes to students who needed them.

The Debra Gelfand Children's Foundation has since grown to include support for school field trips, book purchases, even serving as a "crisis" fund to help families who have suffered from fires, medical emergencies, floods and other catastrophes.

The only catastrophe from the inaugural Gelfand Gallop would come on laundry day, after adults and children alike were blasted by dyed powder consisting of nontoxic, biodegradable cornstarch.

Older participants ran or walked a 1- or 2-mile course while children 5 and younger did a 50-yard "Color Dash." Registration for the event sold out.

Some 80 volunteers and the foundation's representatives from District 34 schools -- Attea, Glen Grove, Henking, Hoffman, Lyon, Pleasant Ridge, Springman and Westbrook -- served as course directors or dusted runners with powder at five different stations. More than a dozen organizations helped sponsor the event.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming interest in the race, reaching our maximum runners for this year's event, and look forward to expanding our fundraising efforts in the years to come," Zach Gelfand stated in an email.