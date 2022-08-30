Split Huntley board rejects plan to allow golf carts on village streets

Golf carts are a common sight on the streets of Del Webb's Sun City in Huntley, but you won't be seeing them anytime soon on roads in most other parts of the village. A divided village board has rejected a proposal to allow golf carts on streets throughout town. Daily Herald File Photo

A divided Huntley village board has decided not to move forward with a proposal allowing golf carts to be driven throughout town.

Village President Timothy Hoeft broke the tie after a lengthy board discussion Thursday, saying there are too many unknown variables to direct staff to begin drafting up a plan.

"It doesn't mean it can't get brought up again," he said. "But at this time I think there's too many unanswered questions."

Village code does not allow for golf carts to be driven on village roads, but does allow them on streets within Del Webb's Sun City and the Regency Square development, Village Administrator David Johnson said. Those allowances were part of the original plans of development for those respective areas.

While the board was split on the idea, it received a little more support from some trustees once it was pitched to keep the carts inside of residents' respective subdivisions.

But that caveat, which brought up questions of major roads within individual subdivisions, such as Founders Field Boulevard in the Talamore subdivision, or Haligus Road on the east side of town, still created unknowns, trustees said.

Three trustees supported the proposal: Trustee Niko Kanakaris, who said he is "100%" in favor of it; Trustee JR Westberg, who said he is fine with the idea, but cautioned people to be safe; and Trustee Curt Kittel, who said he is tentatively in favor, but wants to learn more.

"Scooters go faster, skateboards go faster, electric bikes go faster," Kanakaris said.

Those opposed included Trustees Mary Holzkopf and Ronda Goldman, who both said there were too many unaddressed issues, including questions on inspections and the ability of police officers to enforce any rules.

"With our village, the way it's set up now, I don't think that it's the smartest thing," Holzkopf said.

Concerns about the village's potential liability also were raised by Kittel and Hoeft.

Four residents addressed the issue Thursday, all in favor of the proposal. One of them, Dan Scarpelli, said children in the area ride things like hoverboards, which go faster than golf carts. The carts, he added, create less wear and tear on the streets than cars.

"I'm just looking for something as a community for us to get around without getting in our cars," Scarpelli said.

Resident Andy Sylthe said having golf carts would be great to take kids to the pool or park.

"I'm all for having golf carts," Sylthe said. "I know there's a lot of people in this community that would love to have golf carts."

Even if allowed on village streets, golf carts would be prohibited on Algonquin Road, which is controlled by McHenry County, and Route 47, which is controlled by the state. They would also be subject to similar rules for cars, such as requiring a license to drive.

McHenry, Johnsburg and Fox River Grove allow golf carts in some capacity, Johnson said. McHenry passed a policy for it in 2020, while Fox River Grove approved its policy in 2015. Johnsburg considered its policy as far back as 2013.