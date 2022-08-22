Arlington Heights hosting Heritage Fest Aug. 27

The Arlington Heights Park District, the village or Arlington Heights and the Arlington Heights Memorial Library are hosting Heritage Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Held at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., the free, family-friendly event will feature live performances, food and the opportunity to meet representatives of cultural organizations from around the community.

Among the scheduled performers are the American Aid Society of German Descendants (German); Grupo Folklorico Quetzal (Mexican); Hogan Irish Dance (Irish); Black History Dancers (Black); The ODUM School of Bandura (Ukrainian); and Students of Devaki Janakiraman (Indian).

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blankets.