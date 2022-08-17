Naperville offering rebates on electric lawn equipment

Naperville is starting a pilot program to provide financial incentives for residents purchasing electric lawn equipment.

City residents who purchase a battery-powered electric lawn mower, leaf blower, trimmer, edger or manually powered reel lawn mower can receive a $50 rebate check.

Qualifying equipment must be new, zero-emission and specified for residential use. Participants are eligible for one rebate per household per calendar year.

The lawn equipment must be purchased after July 15, 2022. A receipt must be provided along with an application form, which can be found at napervilleil.mycusthelp.com.