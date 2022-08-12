Lake County renews economic development pact

Lake County has renewed a service agreement for economic development products and services. The county board this past week approved a one-year, $387,000 pact with four annual renewal options with Lake County Partnership for Economic Development Inc. Since it was founded in 1998, Lake County Partners has been the county's official economic development organization. The current five-year contract expires Nov. 30. Funding is subject to an evaluation of the organization's effectiveness in achieving objectives. An ad hoc review group approved a bid exemption for the agreement on the basis of a "long standing, successful relationship," according to a summary of the county board action.