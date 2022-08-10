Taste of the Towns Sunday in Lake Zurich

The annual Taste of the Towns will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road (Route 12), in Lake Zurich.

More than 20 local food and beverage vendors will be offering tastings, and there will be live music and entertainment all day, along with games and children's activities.

Lanyards for tastings are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. A lanyard is not required for a winner-take-all 5-pound Monstruo Burrito eating competition, but the entry fee is $35. Visit lzacc.com/tasteof the towns/ for more information.