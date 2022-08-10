Schaumburg parks big winner at Links Technology Cup

Great weather helped boost a good cause Wednesday as dozens of golfers teed off at the annual Links Technology Cup golf outing in Schaumburg.

The event, hosted by the Schaumburg Golf Club, benefits the Schaumburg Park Foundation. The foundation supports a variety of Schaumburg Park District efforts and open space initiatives, including scholarships for youth participation in cultural arts and outdoor recreation programs.

Besides an 18-hole golf competition, the event Wednesday featured longest putt, closest to the pin and longest drive contests, along with raffles and dinner provided by Chandler's Chophouse. Various holes featured "Taste on the Tee" stops, which included food and/or beverages from local restaurants.