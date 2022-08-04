 

Intelligentsia Cup debuts in Northbrook

  • Thirteen-year-old Carl Boquist of Wilmette makes the turn in the Men's Novice race during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago July 28 in Northbrook.

      Thirteen-year-old Carl Boquist of Wilmette makes the turn in the Men's Novice race during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago July 28 in Northbrook. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Chanel Pike of Northbrook and her 3-year-old son, Charlie, cheer on the racers during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago Thursday July 28, 2022 in Northbrook.

      Chanel Pike of Northbrook and her 3-year-old son, Charlie, cheer on the racers during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago Thursday July 28, 2022 in Northbrook. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The Men's Novice race speeds through the course during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago Thursday July 28, 2022 in Northbrook.

      The Men's Novice race speeds through the course during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago Thursday July 28, 2022 in Northbrook. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Riley Wrightsman of Wauwatosa Wisconsin wins the Men's Novice race during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago Thursday July 28, 2022 in Northbrook.

      Riley Wrightsman of Wauwatosa Wisconsin wins the Men's Novice race during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago Thursday July 28, 2022 in Northbrook. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The start of the Women Cat 4/Novice & W Jr. 15-18 p/b ProPharma Group race during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago Thursday July 28, 2022 in Northbrook.

      The start of the Women Cat 4/Novice & W Jr. 15-18 p/b ProPharma Group race during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago Thursday July 28, 2022 in Northbrook. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Jordan Gwyen Austin of Orland Park, center, competes in the Women Cat 4/Novice & W Jr. 15-18 p/b ProPharma Group race during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago Thursday July 28, 2022 in Northbrook.

      Jordan Gwyen Austin of Orland Park, center, competes in the Women Cat 4/Novice & W Jr. 15-18 p/b ProPharma Group race during the Intelligentsia Cup Chicago Thursday July 28, 2022 in Northbrook. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Herald report
 
 
Updated 8/4/2022 11:35 AM

The Intelligentsia Cup's 10-day criterium racing series made its debut in Northbrook last week on a 1.1K loop around Village Green Park.

"Northbrook has a long-standing history of cycling," Village President Kathryn Ciesla said in a news release on the Intelligentsia Cup site. "Paired with our commitment to innovation, community engagement, and economic growth, the Intelligentsia Cup is an exciting stride forward. We welcome this new event to Northbrook and look forward to seeing it become a cherished tradition."

 

The village is home to the Ed Rudolph Velodrome, one of the oldest bike racing venues in the nation.

Other stops on the tour included: West Dundee on July 22, Glen Ellyn on July 23, Winfield on July 24, Mundelein on July 25, Lombard on July 26, Chicago on July 27, Elgin on July 29, Lake Bluff on July 30 and Fulton Street Market in Chicago on July 31.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 