Intelligentsia Cup debuts in Northbrook

The Intelligentsia Cup's 10-day criterium racing series made its debut in Northbrook last week on a 1.1K loop around Village Green Park.

"Northbrook has a long-standing history of cycling," Village President Kathryn Ciesla said in a news release on the Intelligentsia Cup site. "Paired with our commitment to innovation, community engagement, and economic growth, the Intelligentsia Cup is an exciting stride forward. We welcome this new event to Northbrook and look forward to seeing it become a cherished tradition."

The village is home to the Ed Rudolph Velodrome, one of the oldest bike racing venues in the nation.

Other stops on the tour included: West Dundee on July 22, Glen Ellyn on July 23, Winfield on July 24, Mundelein on July 25, Lombard on July 26, Chicago on July 27, Elgin on July 29, Lake Bluff on July 30 and Fulton Street Market in Chicago on July 31.