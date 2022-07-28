 

Buffalo Grove announces events that will take place instead of parade

 
By Isabella Grosso
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 7/28/2022 7:46 PM

Buffalo Grove has announced the activities that will replace the Sept. 4 Buffalo Grove Days parade, which was canceled in the wake of the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park.

Deputy Village Manager Mike Skibbe, who is a staff liaison to the Buffalo Grove Days Committee, said in a news release that a parade "just didn't feel right following the tragedy in Highland Park."

 

On Sunday, Sept. 4, a family fun walk will step off at 8 a.m., and a community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in the fitness center at Mike Rylko Community Park. The village also is working with the local Rotary Club on a pancake breakfast to benefit the victims of the Highland Park shooting.

The rest of festival will be held as planned Sept. 1-5. For details, visit bgdays.com.

