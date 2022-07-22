Bolingbrook police say officer shot, killed man who fatally stabbed dog

A Bolingbrook police officer shot and killed a man who fatally stabbed a dog Friday afternoon, police said in a news release. The suspect also stabbed another man, who was transported to a hospital and is stable, police said.

Officers arrived at the 500 block of Spruce Road at 3:22 p.m. and "engaged with the offender, shooting the suspect," police said. The man was taken to a hospital but died. His name was not released.

Police said this was an isolated episode and that there is no threat to the public. The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.