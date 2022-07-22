Bolingbrook police say officer shot, killed man who fatally stabbed dog
Updated 7/22/2022 10:29 PM
A Bolingbrook police officer shot and killed a man who fatally stabbed a dog Friday afternoon, police said in a news release. The suspect also stabbed another man, who was transported to a hospital and is stable, police said.
Officers arrived at the 500 block of Spruce Road at 3:22 p.m. and "engaged with the offender, shooting the suspect," police said. The man was taken to a hospital but died. His name was not released.
Police said this was an isolated episode and that there is no threat to the public. The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.