Michael Jackson, Alanis Morissette musicals help round out Broadway in Chicago's 2023 season

Myles Frost stars as Michael Jackson in the Broadway production of "MJ The Musical." The show launches its national tour next year in Chicago as part of Broadway in Chicago's 2023 lineup. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

Broadway in Chicago announced its 2023 season Wednesday, filling out a lineup that includes the previously announced "MJ The Musical," the Tony Award-winning, pandemic-delayed bio-tuner which premiered in February and will launch its national tour here on Aug. 1, 2023, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

The season begins with American Repertory Theater and Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "1776" (Feb. 28-March 12, 2023). The touring production of the Sherman Edwards Peter Stone musical about the crafting of the Declaration of Independence arrives at the CIBC Theatre about five months after it's scheduled to open on Broadway.

That's followed by "Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical," which chronicles the life and career of the rock 'n roll queen. It runs March 14 to April 2, 2023, at the Nederlander Theatre.

Next up is "A Soldier's Play" (April 4-16, 2023, at the CIBC Theatre), Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning examination of race and identity that unfolds against the 1944 murder of a Black sergeant at a Louisiana military base. Kenny Leon directed the 2020 Tony-winning revival which starred David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood.

Rounding out the season is "Jagged Little Pill" (April 11-23, 2023, at the Nederlander Theatre), a jukebox tuner about addiction, rape culture, ineffective parenting and homophobia featuring music by Alanis Morissette and a book by Diablo Cody, who attended Lisle's Benet Academy.

Current subscribers can renew now online at broadwayinchicago.com or by phone (312) 977-1717. New subscriptions go on sale Aug. 15. Benefits include discounted tickets and parking, free exchanges and other perks.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.