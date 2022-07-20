Intelligentsia Cup opens Friday in West Dundee with 'leg breaker' course

West Dundee Friday will host the opening day of the 10-day Intelligentsia Cup. This year's series also includes courses in Glen Ellyn, Winfield, Lombard, Mundelein, Northbrook, Elgin and Lake Bluff. Daily Herald file photo, 2021

Cycling enthusiasts will kick off the 10-day Intelligentsia Cup series with the West Dundee River Challenge on a course dubbed the "leg breaker."

It is the second year West Dundee hosts the opening race for the nationally known series of races and the village's fifth year in the series. This year's series includes races in Glen Ellyn, Winfield, Lombard, Mundelein, Northbrook, Elgin and Lake Bluff. The series concludes on July 31 in Chicago.

"It's an exciting event," said West Dundee Village Manager Joe Cavallaro. "It adds another attractive event for our downtown."

West Dundee began participating in the Intelligentsia Cup in 2016 and first hosted the opening race for the 10-day series last year.

The all-day racing event features a .7-mile loop that starts and ends at Grafelman Park. The course takes cyclists west on Washington Street, north on Lincoln Avenue near the Fox River, then along Geneva, Kane, North 7th and North 6th streets to return to Washington Street. Cyclists attempt to complete as many laps on the course in a designated time.

Racing begins at 9:25 a.m. Friday with the men's novice race. The last two races of the day, both lasting an hour and 15 minutes, will feature professional men and women cyclists.

The day's events include family activities, such as a family bicycle parade scheduled at 6:15 p.m. between the women's and men's professional races. A KidZone area with inflatable challenge courses and a business expo will be set up from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grafelman Park. The River Challenge Social, featuring local restaurants, begins at 6:30 p.m. in the entertainment and restaurant corridor at the bottom of the "leg breaker" hill on North 2nd Street.

"It's a great spot to see racing because there's a lot of strategizing there," Maureen Himmel, president of the West Dundee River Challenge, said, adding that racers try to maneuver for position as they round the corner at 2nd and Washington.

She said the social helps encourage residents and cyclists to mingle.

"People can make friends and learn about cycling," she said.

The social will feature food and drink from local restaurants, including Emmett's Brewing Co., The Village Squire, Bleuroot and Duke's Blues-N-BBQ. A local band That's Enough! will perform on the music stage.