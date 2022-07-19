Thousands of dollars in hay damaged during Wauconda barn fire

Over $20,000 worth of feed hay was damaged in a barn fire in Wauconda Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wauconda Fire Department.

At 3:06 p.m., Wauconda firefighters responded to reports of a barn fire at Golden Oaks Farm at 27730 West Bonner Road.

Authorities said smoke was visible from a large pole barn used to store feed hay.

The fire inside the barn was contained to a pile of hay in the corner of the structure.

No workers were on the scene at the time, according to authorities.

All of the damage was done to the hay inside the barn, and none to the structure itself, authorities said.

Firefighters spent three hours removing and wetting down the hay to prevent further spread.

Authorities estimate approximately $25,000 worth of hay was damaged in the fire. The total value of the structure's contents was $500,000.

No injuries to responders, workers or livestock were reported.

Units from Lake Zurich, Grayslake, Barrington and Cary assisted in the blaze.

The fire is still under investigation.