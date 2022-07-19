Pritzker contracts COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms of the respiratory disease, state officials announced today.

Pritzker underwent routine testing after being notified of several recent close contacts who had tested positive for COVID-19.

State officials said the governor has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which is intended to reduce the effects of the virus.

Paxlovid is available via prescription to most adults, and is especially recommended for those with any underlying health conditions or those who have compromised immune systems.

Officials noted Pritzker is fully vaccinated and one of more than 838,000 eligible Illinois residents who are also double boosted, according to figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor will work from home while he recovers, officials said.

Pritzker was forced into quarantine multiple times because of close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus during the first year of the pandemic, but this is the first time he has actually tested positive, officials said.