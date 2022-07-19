Police charge Elgin man in Monday's shooting in Huntley

Authorities have charged a 27-year-old Elgin man with attempted murder and other crimes stemming from an early morning shooting Monday that injured two men.

Police say Lewis C. McCracken is still on the loose and also possibly involved with a violent carjacking in Bartlett late Monday. In addition to the multiple counts of attempted murder, McCracken is charged with aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Huntley police believe McCracken opened fire on a house on the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane just before 4:20 a.m. Monday injuring two men.

The men were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Huntley police said McCracken fled in a white, four-door sedan, which was later recovered.

Police in Bartlett believe McCracken and another individual were involved in a carjacking at about 4 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Miles Parkway.

Police there said a man matching McCracken's description and an unknown white male described as having brown hair and green eyes, standing 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighing about 150 pounds and last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and light-colored shoes confronted the driver of a 2000 Dodge Ram and threatened him with what the driver believed to be a firearm.

Bartlett police said the man they believe was McCracken, got in the vehicle and drove away from the scene. The accomplice fled on foot to the north, police said.

Police describe the suspect they believe was McCracken as a Black male standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds who was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts and light-colored shoes.

Police were unable to locate either man after deploying police dogs and drones in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 515-5311. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (847) 515-5333 or texting TIP HUNTLEY, followed by your message, to 888777.