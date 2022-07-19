Hundreds of cars at Wauconda Cruise Night

Hundreds of colorful cars and even more people filled Wauconda streets for the monthly Cruise Night on Tuesday.

Wauconda Cruise Nights are held the third Tuesday of the month, June through September. Each Cruise Night frequently attracts over 500 vehicles that can include classic luxury cars, muscle cars, hot rods, motorcycles and trucks of all years, makes, and models.

Several city blocks, including S. Main Street between Route 176 and Bangs Street, were closed from 3 to 9 p.m. to allow for the staging of vehicles and the meandering of car fans. The event was free to participants and spectators.

Title sponsors included Bubbles & Sons Self Serve Car Wash, Mike's Towing, Inc. and the village of Wauconda.