The Week That Was: Coombs Road bridge work begins; Batavia's Rosengren awarded Carnegie Medal

The replacement of a 160-foot-long bridge on Elgin's west side began Tuesday, possibly creating miles of detours for some drivers. The work on the bridge on Coombs Road just north of Highland Avenue is expected to last until Nov. 4.

The family of Pete Rosengren of Batavia man, who died while saving children caught in a rip current last year in Florida, on Tuesday received a rare Carnegie Hero Medal posthumously recognizing his bravery.

Naperville officials are looking to ban the commercial sale of semi-automatic weapons in the city in response to the Fourth of the July mass shooting in Highland Park and other recent deadly attacks. The Naperville City Council on Tuesday night will begin discussions of an ordinance put forward last week that would prohibit the sale of such firearms and large-capacity magazines.

Debate continued in Barrington Community Unit District 220 over the book "Gender Queer," as parents who object to its presence in the Barrington High School library and those who support it spoke out again Tuesday before the school board. District officials say they are proceeding with a formal review of the memoir to determine whether it belongs on the library shelves.

As the county board began budget discussions for the coming fiscal year, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said his department faces a persistent challenge: double-digit staffing shortages. That's even with hiring bonuses of up to $15,000.

A pediatrician with governance and legal expertise was announced Tuesday as the new leader of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Dr. Sameer Vohra, an associate professor at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, replaces Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Rosemont is hiking the pay for private security at its entertainment venues, in an attempt to entice more off-duty cops to staff large-scale events. Officers hired to work security will be paid $38 an hour, as compared to $25-$26 per hour now. Supervisors' rates will jump to $43 from $28.