Fox Lake man accused of injuring 2 in home invasion near Lake Villa

A 33-year-old Fox Lake man is being held on $200,000 bond after he was accused of assaulting a woman Friday night at her home in unincorporated Lake Villa, leaving her with several broken teeth and bruises.

Nicholas J. Coles, of the 0-100 block of Lippincott Road, is charged with home invasion, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery and battery, according to a news release from the Lake County sheriff's office.

A 35-year-old woman told sheriff's deputies that Coles, a former acquaintance, kicked down the front door of her home and punched her several times. A 43-year-old man who was at the home pushed Coles off the woman, but Coles struck him and then fled, according to the news release.

Several hours later, Coles' vehicle was located in unincorporated Sugar Grove, and Coles was found at a residence in the 28200 block of West Stewart Avenue. He was in possession of methamphetamine, according to the release.

He is next due in court Aug. 3.