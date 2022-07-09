 

'Big air' by leaping canines the goal at Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer

  • Jeremy Hanchar of Island Lake and his dog "Kerplunk!" compete in the Dock Dogs event at Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer at Cook Park Saturday.

      Jeremy Hanchar of Island Lake and his dog "Kerplunk!" compete in the Dock Dogs event at Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer at Cook Park Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Maggie, a yellow lab belonging to Anabella Weir, 9, of Libertyville, leaps toward the water during the Dock Dogs event at Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer at Cook Park Saturday.

      Maggie, a yellow lab belonging to Anabella Weir, 9, of Libertyville, leaps toward the water during the Dock Dogs event at Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer at Cook Park Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Price, a golden retriever owned by Melanie Smith of Island Lake, hits the water during the Dock Dogs event at Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer at Cook Park Saturday.

      Price, a golden retriever owned by Melanie Smith of Island Lake, hits the water during the Dock Dogs event at Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer at Cook Park Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A dog competing in the Dock Dogs event splashes into the water during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer at Cook Park Saturday.

      A dog competing in the Dock Dogs event splashes into the water during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer at Cook Park Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 7/9/2022 6:21 PM

To the delight of audience members, dogs made a splash as they leapt into a massive pool in the middle of Church Street during the Dock Dogs canine competition at Cook Memorial Park in Libertyville Saturday.

Part of the annual Libertyville Dog Days of Summer taking place over three days during the weekend, the competition was just one of the event highlights that featured a police dog demonstration by the Lake County sheriff department's dog "Dax." Dozens of vendors spread throughout the park offered dog-related items and services.

 

"Big air" was the goal during Saturday's competition, and dogs leapt high and far before splashing down into the water.

A 12:30 p.m. pet parade is part of Sunday's events.

