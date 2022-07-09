'Big air' by leaping canines the goal at Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer

To the delight of audience members, dogs made a splash as they leapt into a massive pool in the middle of Church Street during the Dock Dogs canine competition at Cook Memorial Park in Libertyville Saturday.

Part of the annual Libertyville Dog Days of Summer taking place over three days during the weekend, the competition was just one of the event highlights that featured a police dog demonstration by the Lake County sheriff department's dog "Dax." Dozens of vendors spread throughout the park offered dog-related items and services.

"Big air" was the goal during Saturday's competition, and dogs leapt high and far before splashing down into the water.

A 12:30 p.m. pet parade is part of Sunday's events.