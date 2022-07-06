Elgin church to hold blood drive July 21
Updated 7/6/2022 2:34 PM
St. Hugh of Lincoln Episcopal Church in Elgin is partnering with Versiti Blood Center to host a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
Since summer blood donations are typically down while the need for blood never slows, parishioners are asking the public to join them in donating blood to help meet the need at area hospitals.
The drive will take place in the church fellowship hall, at the southeast corner of Randall Road and Highland Avenue.
Sign up for a time to donate by calling 800-7TO-GIVE or going online to www.Versiti.org/IL.
