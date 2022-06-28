Edly-Allen edges out Yingling in Democratic primary state Senate District 31

Former state Rep. Mary Edly-Allen appears to have defeated State Rep. Sam Yingling in the hotly contested Democratic primary race for the 31st Illinois Senate District.

With all precincts reporting, Yingling, 41, of Grayslake, earned 6,643 votes and Edly-Allen, 61, of Libertyville, earned 8,160 votes, according to unofficial tallies that include early voting and mail-in ballot totals.

Yingling has represented the 62nd Illinois House District since 2013. Edly-Allen, 61, of Libertyville served one term representing the 51st House District from 2019-21.

Edly-Allen will face Adam Solano, a Third Lake Republican who ran unopposed Tuesday, in the Nov. 8 general election to replace state Sen. Melinda Bush, who is retiring.

The 31st district includes all or parts of Antioch, Grayslake, Gurnee, Hainesville, Lake Villa, Libertyville, Lindenhurst, Old Mill Creek, the Round Lake communities, Third Lake, Volo, Wauconda and Waukegan.