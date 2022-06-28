Arin Thrower has early lead in GOP's state 66th House primary

Early returns show Dundee Township Supervisor Arin Thrower is in the lead for the Republican nomination for the 66th state House district.

Thrower had 1,498 votes, to Connie Cain's 1,303, according to unofficial results with less than 20% of precincts counted.

Thrower was elected supervisor in 2021. She has said that if elected to the General Assembly, she will continue to work as township supervisor.

Cain proposed, if elected, to work on reducing the number of local government districts in the state, including consolidating smaller school districts.

The winner of the primary will face incumbent Rep. Suzanne Ness of Crystal Lake, an incumbent, in the general election in November. Ness was unopposed in the Democratic primary.