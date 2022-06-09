Palatine Fire Department offering free lifejacket rentals for kids

The Palatine Fire Department is again operating a free kids lifejacket loaner program. The lifejackets come in four sizes: infant, child, youth and young adult.

The jackets are U.S. Coast Guard-approved and fit children from 5 to 90 pounds.

To check out lifejackets, call the Palatine Fire Department at (847) 202-6340, visit www.palatine.il.us/435/Kids-Life-Jacket-Loaner-Program or stop any of four fire stations: Station 82, 1475 N. Hicks Road; Station 83, 987 E. Palatine Road; Station 84, 220 W. Illinois Ave.; Station 85, 39 E. Colfax St.

All loans require some basic information, including a copy of your driver's license and the number of days you intend to use the lifejacket. When possible, please bring your children so a firefighter can properly size them with the appropriate lifejacket.