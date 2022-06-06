Prospect Heights woman pleads not guilty to failing to report crash that killed Glenview man

A 20-year-old Prospect Heights woman has pleaded not guilty to the charge of failing to report a crash that killed a 22-year-old Glenview man last October along Route 45 in Indian Creek.

Amanda Cisneros-Elacio was the driver of an Audi Q5 that struck and killed Wojciech Glowik as he walked along Route 45 about 2 a.m. Oct. 9, authorities said. Police found Glowik unconscious and critically injured. He died two days later.

The Lake County sheriff's office launched an investigation that officials said involved dozens of interviews and hundreds of hours.

In the first few days, a Wheeling body shop employee alerted authorities to an SUV with front-end damage matching the description of the vehicle that killed Glowik. Eventually, investigators found video evidence showing Cisneros-Elacio was responsible for striking Glowik and then fleeing the scene, officials said.

Cisneros-Elacio pleaded not guilty May 26 to charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of failing to render aid in a crash resulting in an injury or death.

Cisneros-Elacio is next due in court July 13.