Nobody hurt in ammonia leak at Aurora water plant

An Aurora firefighter works to close a valve to stop a leak on an ammonia tank at the Aurora Water Treatment Plant Friday morning. Above him is water spray from a firehose, dissipating the ammonia vapor. The 1,000-gallon high-pressure tank lost about 170 gallons of ammonia. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

Nobody was injured when a tank filled with ammonia began leaking Friday morning outside the Aurora Water Treatment Plant.

Firefighters responded at 9:17 a.m. to the plant at 1111 Aurora Ave., according to a fire department news release.

A high-pressure leak on a 1,000-gallon tank happened when people were working on the tank. Firefighters sprayed water over the tank to dissipate the vapor until the leak could be stopped. Then a hazardous-materials team, dressed in specialized gear, climbed the tank and turned a valve on top to stop the leak.

About 170 gallons of ammonia were released.

According to the fire department, there was no health threat to the public.