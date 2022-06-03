Nobody hurt in ammonia leak at Aurora water plant
Updated 6/3/2022 12:52 PM
Nobody was injured when a tank filled with ammonia began leaking Friday morning outside the Aurora Water Treatment Plant.
Firefighters responded at 9:17 a.m. to the plant at 1111 Aurora Ave., according to a fire department news release.
A high-pressure leak on a 1,000-gallon tank happened when people were working on the tank. Firefighters sprayed water over the tank to dissipate the vapor until the leak could be stopped. Then a hazardous-materials team, dressed in specialized gear, climbed the tank and turned a valve on top to stop the leak.
About 170 gallons of ammonia were released.
According to the fire department, there was no health threat to the public.
