 

Nobody hurt in ammonia leak at Aurora water plant

  • An Aurora firefighter works to close a valve to stop a leak on an ammonia tank at the Aurora Water Treatment Plant Friday morning. Above him is water spray from a firehose, dissipating the ammonia vapor. The 1,000-gallon high-pressure tank lost about 170 gallons of ammonia.

    An Aurora firefighter works to close a valve to stop a leak on an ammonia tank at the Aurora Water Treatment Plant Friday morning. Above him is water spray from a firehose, dissipating the ammonia vapor. The 1,000-gallon high-pressure tank lost about 170 gallons of ammonia. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 6/3/2022 12:52 PM

Nobody was injured when a tank filled with ammonia began leaking Friday morning outside the Aurora Water Treatment Plant.

Firefighters responded at 9:17 a.m. to the plant at 1111 Aurora Ave., according to a fire department news release.

 

A high-pressure leak on a 1,000-gallon tank happened when people were working on the tank. Firefighters sprayed water over the tank to dissipate the vapor until the leak could be stopped. Then a hazardous-materials team, dressed in specialized gear, climbed the tank and turned a valve on top to stop the leak.

About 170 gallons of ammonia were released.

According to the fire department, there was no health threat to the public.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 