Sewer project will start Tuesday in Long Grove

A Lake County project to replace sanitary sewer pipes along the south side of Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The project, from the Archer Road parking lot to Three Lakes Drive, is part of Lake County's capital improvement program. Sanitary sewer pipes along the west side of Three Lakes Drive from Robert Parker Coffin Road heading roughly 450 feet to the north also will be replaced. Utility service in the area is not expected to be affected. The project is expected to be finished by the end of July.

Traffic may be limited to one lane at times and allowed to pass under the direction of flaggers. For more information, visit lakecountyil.gov/ThreeLakes.