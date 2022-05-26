Kane County property transfers for March 10 to April 21, 2022

Algonquin

$455,000; 1 Kensington Court, Algonquin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Eric Thrasher to Ion Obor

$450,000; 1211 Sedgewood Trail, Algonquin; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Michael A Reid to Robert Michal Banas

$350,000; 440 Winding Canyon Way, Algonquin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Michael Scott Davis to Alexander A Ratzloff

$256,000; 344 Lake Gillilan Way, Algonquin; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Mary C Pearson to Susan K Bockemeyer

$255,000; 1555 Matthew Dr Unit 1555, Algonquin; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Jennifer Armstrong Tegethoff to Jorge Andrade

Aurora

$750,000; 1069 Reddington Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Mark Cussans to David Dzedzie

$620,000; 2504 Waterside Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Srinivasa C Kondapalli to Chinna Venkata S. Rao Peddibhotla

$510,000; 1238 Birchdale Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Edward Harte to Bivek Gautam

$502,000; 3286 Grafton Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Mark Gajownik to Deepak Divakaram

$488,000; 2640 Ginger Woods Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Murali K Koganti to Srikanth Aleti

$469,500; 589 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Xiuchun Wan

$465,000; 3074 Secretariat Court, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Thomas E. Sokolinski to Louis P Martin Jr

$457,500; 583 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Prashanth Kumar Narwade

$456,000; 451 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Akash Suryawanshi

$444,000; 587 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Priyanka Potala

$435,000; 1270 Birchdale Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Frank M Ventrella to Palani Kandavelu

$426,000; 1001 Vineyard Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Ian R Nevins to Omar Ramos

$417,000; 1772 Pinnacle Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Michael W. Moon to Luiz Gustavo Carvalho Lopes

$415,000; 3523 Ayres Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by La Guadia M Dilsworth Floyd to Dexter Torres

$410,000; 3439 Ayres Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Brandon A Algren to Edgar Gonzalez

$409,500; 63 Forestview Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Scott L Armand to Suvojeet Pal

$405,000; 956 Station Blvd, Aurora; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Charles Gross to Anandan Loganathan

$390,000; 810 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Vasant Prabhu

$390,000; 2885 Compton Road, Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Wenming Zhu to Weilong Xiong

$372,000; 4138 Liberty St., Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Wesley A Weitlauf to Srikanth Gorle

$355,000; 2489 Clovertree Court, Aurora; Sold on April 7, 2022, by John J Paciorek to Alfred Vidrio

$350,000; 2320 Blue Spruce Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Sudhir P Kalavagunta to Jason Jacobson

$348,500; 808 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Thomas Cyrius

$340,000; 4281 Drexel Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Normurod Yulyakhshiev to Mia Wu

$325,500; 3284 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Henry Lee Mcclendon to Nandakumar Sedhuraman

$325,000; 2250 Bannister Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Dominick P Lundy to Jacques Lacour

$325,000; 2245 S. Crescent Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Steven Riddle to Michael Joseph Sacco

$315,000; 2264 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Donna L Watts to William Herrera Martinez

$311,000; 1998 Westridge Place, Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Pane Dimov to Robertas Berezniovas

$308,000; 1213 5th St., Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Juan Francisco Perez Mares to Joel A Garcia

$300,000; 2040 Fescue Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Rafiu O Olugbode to Matthew W. Richardson

$295,000; 1600 Brook Court, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Thomas G Nowak to David Lectka

$291,000; 3220 Blaine Ct W, Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Daili Zhang to SH Real Estates LLC

$285,000; 970 Sheffer Road, Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Frances A Groom Estate to Edward Miranda

$285,000; 3367 Kentshire Circle, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Amol A Nayak to Manoj Gaur Goswami

$280,000; 2501 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by James P Engels to Santosh Bhalekar

$280,000; 1030 Monticello Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Mark A Hacker to Jorge J Mejia

$275,000; 517 N. Edgelawn Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by John C Banbury to Emiliano Flores

$270,000; 242 Sunset Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Dexter Torres to Reynaldo R Vasquez

$260,000; 2810 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Sean Ferrigan to Jalen C Tutt

$256,000; 2165 Pointe Blvd, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Donald Helms to Ryan C Spulak

$250,000; 1060 Four Seasons Blvd, Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Tao Wang to Anthony A Oneal

$245,000; 922 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Vincent Dyer to Jose Luis Aquino Lavariega

$240,000; 159 Half Moon Circle, Aurora; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Rupal H Shah to Vikash Sharma

$233,500; 207 Shadybrook Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Robert J Matthys to Ellen Tong Wang

$230,000; 472 Wilder St., Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Juan Lopez to Dezirae Krystle Reyna

$227,000; 2426 Courtyard Cir Unit 1, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by William Walker to Jared Bryce Horn

$215,000; 831 Old Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Blanca R Cuevas to Diana K Solis

$215,000; 1203 Howell Place, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Samantha Garcia to Francisco Ceja Aguilar

$210,000; 915 Foran Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by UMMAA LLC to Bradley S. Hamilton

$210,000; 1010 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Manuel J Melendez to Rihana Risueno

$205,000; 820 Bowditch Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Juan Correa to Jasmin Guerra

$205,000; 802 S. Spencer St., Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Maria Pereda to Arnulfo E. Martinez

$205,000; 1448 Mountain St., Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by TK Green Enterprises LLC to Keith Pennington

$187,000; 610 Hermes Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Yolanda Aguilar to Alicia Zarate

$185,000; 263 N. Union St., Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Gonzalo Trujillo to Aron Acevedo

$185,000; 2621 Oakshire Court, Aurora; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Amiel Armando Lopez to Juan Munoz Garnica

$182,500; 1243 Jericho Road, Aurora; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Lisa P Wilkins to Alejandro Castaneda Lopez

$181,000; 1438 Mountain St., Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by TK Green Enterprises LLC to Eric Roeder

$179,000; 618 Bangs St., Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Tabitha Paige Ratay to Timothy Piasecki

$166,000; 726 Cypress Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Salvador Gonzalez

$160,000; 536 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Santiago Torres to Luis Antonio Ayala

$158,000; 750 Clearwood Court, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Kathryn Maggio to Reyna Escobedo

$147,000; 2447 Courtyard Cir Unit 5, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Nichole M Greene to Steve Bartmann

$131,000; 1570 Perry Ct Unit C, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Darinel Escobar to Clarisa Perez

$120,000; 408 Reising Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Jessi L Brown to Juan A Lopez

$80,000; 309 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jack Clayton Borders to Samantha Garcia

$60,000; 1022 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Maricarmen Carrillo to Andres Castillo

Batavia

$703,500; 638 Brady Way, Batavia; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Toll Il IV LP to Shane M Arett

$415,000; 37W235 Heritage Drive, Batavia; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Daniel J Buettner to Fabian Medina

$415,000; 334 Manchester Ave., Batavia; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jeanette Bonifas to Juana Aranda

$375,000; 425 Illinois Ave., Batavia; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Michael R Costanzo to Andrew J Byrne

$359,500; 115 N. Van Buren St., Batavia; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Gregory Domel to Ekinaduese Nicole Uyigue

$326,000; 2033 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Alya Bandukda

$326,000; 2025 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Alva Bandukda

$317,000; 2029 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Alya Bandukda

$317,000; 2021 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Alya Bandukda

$295,000; 716 Nordic Court, Batavia; Sold on April 14, 2022, by TK Green Enterprises LLC to Stephanie Khouri

$295,000; 1337 Thoria Road, Batavia; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Marie Noble to Christopher Dickens

$251,000; 1303 Clybourne St., Batavia; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Rudine Marie Tucker to Seth Tucker

Burlington

$250,000; 394 S. Main St., Burlington; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Thomas A Carey to Liborio Vences Jr

Campton Hills

$609,000; 39W550 Norton Lake Drive, Campton Hills; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Kurpad S. Murthy

$130,000; 04N118 Norton Lake Drive, Campton Hills; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Norton Lake Homes LLC to Shodeen Homes LLC

Carpentersville

$360,000; 2949 Deerpath Court, Carpentersville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Tara M Linta to Paulina Nguyen

$350,000; 1904 Prairie Path Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Michael H Steele to Justin Lindhorn

$250,000; 131 Ensenada Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Luis M Rico Perez

$230,000; 3326 Blue Ridge Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Georgi Ivanov to Timothy Havlovic

$195,000; 17 Robin Road, Carpentersville; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Rebeca Villagomez to Baltazar Paque

$185,500; 57 Sparrow Road, Carpentersville; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Marketa Pavlikova to Victor M Murillo

$145,000; 1521 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Edward B Panek to Evan R Wardlow

East Dundee

$240,000; 209 North St., East Dundee; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Samantha Avalos to Damian M Carbone

Elburn

$472,000; 1021 Patriot Parkway, Elburn; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Charles J Peterson to Michael D Kovacevich

$460,000; 1108 Independence Ave., Elburn; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Kathleen M Adamson to Eric E. Henry

$444,500; 951 Kindberg Court, Elburn; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Finney Homes LLC to William J Odonnell

$437,500; 673 Elizabeth St., Elburn; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Janice R Jones

$390,000; 624 Stoffa Ave., Elburn; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Andrew J Byrne to Brian J Oko

$380,000; 998 Griffith Ave., Elburn; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Javier Saucedo to Yekaterina Ishkova

$325,000; 557 Parkside Drive, Elburn; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Stephen M Jakes to Malissa A Feld

$310,000; 42W550 Hughes Road, Elburn; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Kevin M Retzke to Mark A Giese

$305,000; 862 Ridge Drive, Elburn; Sold on April 11, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to My Ngoc Tra Hoang

$300,000; 1S450 Dauberman Road, Elburn; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Mary J Henderson to Cody M Tanner

$136,000; 1073 Station Blvd, Elburn; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Elburn Station Unit 1 Develop to Shodeen Homes LLC

$105,000; 875 Simpson Ave., Elburn; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Elburn Station Develolpment to Shodeen Homes LLC

Elgin

$650,000; 40W745 Stoneridge Court, Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by David W. Sloman to Keith Kehl

$612,500; 3668 Broadleaf Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Overstreet Builders Inc to Srinath Avula

$610,000; 9N117 Cross Creek Court, Elgin; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Gen 7quine LLC to Elena Buda

$575,000; 955 Stonehaven Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Ian T Drake to Jeffrey D Gosz

$571,000; 3593 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Vanessa C Kepp

$535,000; 3543 Tournament Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Van B Asunto to Paul Glas

$480,000; 1682 Rosehall Lane, Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Scott J Leitner to Maksym Bodnariuk

$473,000; 3579 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Mark A Lane

$467,500; 836 Marlisle Lane, Elgin; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Tony C Patton

$462,500; 1013 Alberta Road, Elgin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Charessa Padilla to Suhas Bangalore Prakash

$461,000; 831 Marlisle Lane, Elgin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Mohammad Hijazi

$435,500; 1458 Bethpage Circle, Elgin; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Mary Ellen Rix

$428,000; 311 Comstock Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by James A Esparcia to Rajan Patel

$411,000; 3683 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on April 14, 2022, by NVR Inc to Patrick J Nettnin

$403,000; 3080 Chalkstone Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Gregory Baddick to Jeffrey J Bobrowicz Jr

$400,000; 9N915 Koshare Circle, Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Cynthia L Hill to Piotr Glowacki

$390,000; 2013 Lucca Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Kristen M Sojak to Matthew Marcou

$385,000; 637 Prospect St., Elgin; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Timothy J Michaels to Mitchell S. Spencer

$350,000; 2830 Randall Ridge Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Anthony Palerno IV

$340,000; 1213 Rockway Glen Court, Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Kinchitkumar Manubhai Patel to Michal J Rak

$335,000; 624 Hampton Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Joel Garcia to Jose M Escobar

$330,000; 3110 Kyra Lane, Elgin; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Francisco Correa to Patricia Evans

$327,500; 2070 Belvidere Line Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Tatge Trust to Nancy L Plastina

$300,000; 3813 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on April 7, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Gurpreet Singh

$298,500; 3812 Currant Lane, Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Navi E. Gonzalez

$285,000; 690 Mariner Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Alexis A Nava to Kamila Perrin

$280,000; 269 N. Commonwealth Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Curtis L Vicory to Paul Linse

$280,000; 107 Mckinstry Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Karen Vega to Brennan E. Hagensee

$278,000; 3116 Taunton St., Elgin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Satyasharan Padambabu Patel to Andrei Sirbu

$276,000; 905 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Ellen Anderson to Elizabeth Ann Orsi

$276,000; 176 S. Commonwealth Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Erik Tomlin to Karoline Kristyna Carlson

$270,000; 345 Hubbard Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Colleen R Phelps to Haidyn Jensen Sommers

$265,000; 587 Alice Place, Elgin; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Property Partners Of Fox Valley to Ana Lazari

$265,000; 21 Joslyn Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Claudia Zuniga to Juana Martinez

$258,500; 652 N. Liberty St., Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Federico Romero to Jose L Castaneda Gurrola

$251,000; 505 Arlington Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Spillane & Sons Inc to Dale La Coste

$250,000; 995 Steel St., Elgin; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Oscar J Puente to Eugene Faris

$250,000; 927 Augusta Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Douglas M Regan to James Chamerlik

$245,000; 991 Reserve Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Farrukh Nasim to Andrew Legenza

$245,000; 2375 Bowes Road, Elgin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Dream Salon & Spa Inc to Samano Styles Inc

$239,500; 1292 Borden Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Mayro Ortiz to Servando Coss Cruz

$236,000; 310 Wabash St., Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Kehm Family Farms LLC to Maria Diamond

$230,000; 614 Chester Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jose Silva to Miguel Angel Tena Ferreyra

$229,500; 216 Ann St., Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Francine LLC to Scott Brewer

$227,500; 105 Neutrenton Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Madhavlal Ghelani to Simrandeep S. Dhillon

$227,000; 844 N. Spring St., Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Caleb Kusmider to David Broschinsky

$221,000; 911 Ascot Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Shawn R Williams to Paull Daniel

$220,000; 260 S. Aldine St., Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Alyssa Freedman to Nicole J Bultinck

$218,000; 1533 Keystone Ct Unit 41-4, Elgin; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Quanda I Williams to Michelle Katz

$215,000; 739 Prospect St., Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Frank F Imhoff to Leticia Ancelmo Salazar

$215,000; 574 Lancaster Cir Unit 21E, Elgin; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Anthony Morelli to Olivia Navarro

$215,000; 192 S. Edison Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Jacqueline C Jareczek to Zachary Neal

$211,000; 353 Littleton Trl Unit 65-2, Elgin; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Lee A Thorson to Renee M Losik

$205,000; 643 Douglas Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Laura J Stroud to Katelyn Marie Dealmeida

$200,640; 548 N. Melrose Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Maria D Cortez

$180,000; 415 Vandalia St., Elgin; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Antonio Mendoza to Tony Mendoza

$180,000; 1287 Inverness Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Octavio Marquez to Diana L Gonzalez Rieo

$177,000; 620 Cobblestone Court, Elgin; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Xiaowei Luo to Efusion Investors LLC

$175,000; 1810 W. Highland Ave Unit C, Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Bret Hall to Jake Slania

$170,000; 1109 Yorkshire Ct Unit D, Elgin; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Danielle S. Marcotte to James Prus

$157,000; 1020 Berkshire Ct Unit B, Elgin; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Hector Lechuga to Julio Reynoso

$155,500; 1012 Saxon Ct Unit D, Elgin; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Clifford E. Cox IV to Wojciech Lacki

$145,000; 950 S. Liberty St., Elgin; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Joseph Jacknick to Maurilio Castillo Torres

$145,000; 768 Parkway Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Adalberto Sanchez Arias

$140,000; 50 S. Grove Ave Unit 707, Elgin; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Ida Mannertorp to Janice Susan Porter

$140,000; 26 Lovell St., Elgin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Matthew J Mahoney to Carol Lynn Collingbourne

$131,000; 820 Jay St., Elgin; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to 2010 Real Estate Foreclosure

$118,500; 714 Shady Oaks Court, Elgin; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Cornerstone Elite Inc

$103,000; 29 N. Edison Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Thomas Printy to Ellen M Pierce

Geneva

$598,000; 317 S. 7th St., Geneva; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Nancy L Greener to Patrick Mccarthy

$550,000; 108 N. Lincoln Ave., Geneva; Sold on April 13, 2022, by David F Mehren to Carol Moses

$460,000; 39W223 Acres Place, Geneva; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Patrick Mccarthy to Ryan Leen

$450,000; 2040 Kaneville Road, Geneva; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Margarete Harmon to Ryan Krempin

$435,000; 39W505 Schoolhouse Lane, Geneva; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Jeffrey A Underhill to Scott A Fryzel

$405,000; 823 Foxwood Circle, Geneva; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Lisa M Herrera to Eric T Renner

$385,000; 664 Samantha Circle, Geneva; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Joe D Farley to Sean B Bell

$330,000; 128 Richards St., Geneva; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Walter J Donat to Nicholas A Thomka

$312,500; 0N443 Dooley Drive, Geneva; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to TCF National Holdings Inc

$310,000; 548 Westfield Crse, Geneva; Sold on April 12, 2022, by David B Kimball to Lisa Ann Richards

$305,000; 703 Stevens St., Geneva; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Brian E. Ilc to Elizabeth Story

$300,000; 808 Richards St., Geneva; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Christopher M Utterback to Henry Chaon

$297,500; 401 Woodward Ave., Geneva; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Fatima Udoiwod to Nikki Kigo Kalinowski

$215,000; 114 Richards St., Geneva; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Siamak Khoshini to Joffrey Benter

Gilberts

$550,000; 214 Glenbrook Court, Gilberts; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Dennis L Johnson Jr to Norbert Zakrzewski

$550,000; 134 Timber Court, Gilberts; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Michael Buenaventura to Karina Bilan

$410,000; 78 Meadows Drive, Gilberts; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Michael R Rummell to Eric M Anzelone

$335,000; 236 Alpine Court, Gilberts; Sold on April 11, 2022, by James J Starosta to David Laney Lynch

$300,000; 435 Town Center Blvd, Gilberts; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Peter Harrison to Mohammed Abead

$292,000; 285 Alpine Drive, Gilberts; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Jorge Garcia to Heather M Thadikaran

$271,000; 186 Timber Trails Blvd Unit 645-1, Gilberts; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Nan P Young to Odunayo Lasisi

$202,500; 392 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Andres Cabello to Nelson M Granadillo

Hampshire

$387,000; 1372 Olive Lane, Hampshire; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Dustin Priebe to Shawn Williams

$265,000; 223 Hillcrest Ave., Hampshire; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Northstar Capital LLC to Jeffrey Dumelle

$234,000; 612 Florence St., Hampshire; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Allison Gunter to Maria Ventrella

Huntley

$503,000; 12985 Illinois Drive, Huntley; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Karen L Farnsworth to Christopher D Lozier

$465,000; 13326 Juneberry Lane, Huntley; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Peter Welti to Robert Cronsell

$355,000; 14157 Saffron Trail, Huntley; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Gerrit G Plantinga to Michele Selander

$295,000; 13983 Chanwahon Road, Huntley; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Warren A Brody to Harvey Brestle

$285,500; 12192 Cherry Hill Lane, Huntley; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Channing B Brown Jr to Krzysztof Gatkiewicz

$275,000; 13962 Palisades Ave., Huntley; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Jade Jerome Trustee to Monica E. Paradowicz-bode

Montgomery

$314,000; 157 Sherman Ave., Montgomery; Sold on April 11, 2022, by 3 Brothers Property Management to Renelle Corral

$225,000; 136 Keck Ave., Montgomery; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Kathie Fancsali Estate to Jimmy Arocho Lopez

$220,000; 161 Montgomery Road, Montgomery; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Jonatan X Huitron Galindo to Esteban Esquivel Garcia

$215,000; 1819 Candlelight Cir Unit 1819, Montgomery; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Gina Young to Siddhartha Bala

$180,000; 483 N. River St., Montgomery; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Christopher A Provis to Robin S. Conrad

North Aurora

$570,000; 2319 Orr Court, North Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Frank Ignatius to Mark Lindberg

$494,000; 397 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Teresa Winters-strong to James V Grana

$480,000; 851 Hathaway Court, North Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by David Hilligoss to Mineshkumar Shah

$456,500; 1115 Selwyn Parkway, North Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Terry L Collette

$435,000; 819 Columbia Circle, North Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Stacey Boyle to Jeffrey Hansen

$411,500; 1101 Selwyn Parkway, North Aurora; Sold on April 7, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to John David Fritsche Jr

$317,000; 342 Sussex Lane, North Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Mary Lyn Theiler

$275,500; 16 N. Adams St., North Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Marys Lane Bernal LLC to Juan M Martinez

$225,000; 327 Kingsworth Drive, North Aurora; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Edith L Paz Enriquez to Ethan Nicholas Spevak

$225,000; 103 Schneider Court, North Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Bruno Diadamo to Justin Vaughn

$165,000; 200 Linn Ct Unit C, North Aurora; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Nathaniel Descoto to Diana Estrada

Pingree Grove

$430,000; 969 Bristol St., Pingree Grove; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Pervaiz Shakeel to Abdullah Z Shaikh

$415,000; 931 Catamaran Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Roland Olczak to Kevin Hege

$394,000; 1674 Cottage Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 13, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Dimitrios J Megremis

$380,000; 1694 Cottage Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 18, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Ky G Luong

$341,500; 870 Americana Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on April 13, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Michael L Pendola

$340,000; 1684 Cottage Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 18, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Alvaro S. Rubio

$250,000; 1431 Lighthouse Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Jonathan L Gueco to Adrian S. Fedan

$192,000; 14N043 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Jon K Peschke to Damian Torres

$76,500; 264 Maryland Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Steven Ray Woolf to Lauren Angeles

South Elgin

$585,000; 759 Waterside Drive, South Elgin; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Geralyn D Natale to Nursultan Polotov

$541,000; 571 W. Thornwood Drive, South Elgin; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Ronald S. France to Vitalii Babii

$525,500; 727 Glenwood Drive, South Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Michael Rizo to Andrew R Kedas

$451,000; 503 Waterford Lane, South Elgin; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Andrew R Kedas to Michael C Hermann

$450,000; 11 E. Ellington Court, South Elgin; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Mark Ahrenholz to Justin Edward Bissell

$407,000; 864 Franklin Drive, South Elgin; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Pamon Mir to Garrett Beyer

$390,000; 475 Parkwood Circle, South Elgin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by John Mark Fisk to John II Imber

$340,000; 29 Cedar Court, South Elgin; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Richard R Fitzherbert to Thomas Bruce Peterson

$335,500; 1070 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Andrei Prohnitchi

$314,500; 23 Kingsport Court, South Elgin; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Jason C Winter to Marisa Digioia

$275,000; 856 Sundown Road, South Elgin; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Susan Behm to Christina M Rivera

$273,000; 1437 Timber Lane, South Elgin; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Zachary D Waite to Richard L Mortensen

$250,000; 798 Lucille St., South Elgin; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Thomas J Javan Jr to Anthony M Rizzo

$170,000; 698 Fieldcrest Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Michael L Orndahl to Gregory W. Peterson

St. Charles

$730,000; 1114 S. 2nd St., St. Charles; Sold on April 18, 2022, by One Oak Properties LLC to Christopher D Boehm

$697,000; 118 Oakwood Drive, St. Charles; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Harold Smith to Jacob Shireman

$676,000; 1501 Keim Court, St. Charles; Sold on April 11, 2022, by James Diorio to Eric Rogers

$656,500; 36W568 Timber Ridge Court, St. Charles; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Philip Simac to Donnie Raulston

$600,000; 6N545 Promontory Court, St. Charles; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jack H King to Shuman Mukherjee

$575,000; 1319 Winners Cup Circle, St. Charles; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Aleta Frank to Dustin Priebe

$550,000; 3410 Charlemagne Lane, St. Charles; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Eduardo Falani to Akmal Kabilov

$500,000; 3N887 S. Bridle Creek Drive, St. Charles; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Michael Hawn to Michael Miller

$470,000; 720 Prairie St., St. Charles; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Linda M Slaten to Brandon M Gerber

$400,000; 4054 Pheasant Court, St. Charles; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Michelle Sharko to Juan Chavez

$385,000; 212 Moore Ave., St. Charles; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Shawn Weirather to Michael R Langer

$375,000; 5N446 Meadowview Lane, St. Charles; Sold on April 7, 2022, by David M Kraus to Andrew J Van Opstall

$342,000; 800 Lexington Ave., St. Charles; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Dana R Olson to Christian L Zehelein

$340,000; 4021 Pheasant Court, St Charles; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Mary Anne Palazzo to Gary Most

$330,000; 131 Fairview Drive, St. Charles; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Sandy Wagner to Gery S. Quigley

$325,000; 4047 Pheasant Court, St. Charles; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Patricia Connelly to Tijana Kujaca

$315,000; 1219 Elm St., St. Charles; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Fox Real Estate Enterprises to Anna G Navigato

$305,000; 6N307 Whitmore Cir Unit E, St. Charles; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Andrew H Gemmell to Kristine L Lipowski

$295,000; 103 Sumac Court, St. Charles; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Margo Barr to Ben Cataldo

$280,000; 323 Grand Ridge Road, St. Charles; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Mary E. Ek to Alicia Burgos

$275,000; 34W729 Clyde Parkway, St. Charles; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Matthew J Hexom to Carlos Barajas

$268,000; 1401 S. 7th St., St. Charles; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Purple Leaf Property Management to Kenneth Paul King

$260,000; 914 S. 10th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on April 7, 2022, by David E. Frick to EK Real Estate Fund I LLC

$243,000; 34W792 S. James Drive, St. Charles; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Geogy Philip to Joshua A Maxa

$235,000; 612 Cedar St., St. Charles; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Randall Akins to Michael Maiorano

$225,000; 1431 Walnut Hill Ave., St. Charles; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Douglas C Felton to Michael Nardini

$219,000; 815 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Aubrey Crawford to Vincent Fiore

$212,000; 212 Benham Court, St. Charles; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Janice Christensen to Frank Imhoff

$200,000; 1924 Moore Ave., St. Charles; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Beatrice Bruhn to Joshua Bruhn

$142,000; 6N892 Fox River Ave., St. Charles; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Howard Windolph Broek to Anne C Kochis

Sugar Grove

$405,000; 283 Berkshire Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Michael S. Amato to Joseph Wolfe

$380,000; 117 Westbourne Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Kelly A Bodnar to Kevin N. Mcbee

$280,000; 5S691 Bliss Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Colton Werrline to Dawn Marie Kent

$255,000; 56 Terry Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Matthew L Brennan to Curtis Steven Frazier

$250,000; 201 Brompton Ln Unit A, Sugar Grove; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Kevin Mcbee to Stephanie Konen

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.