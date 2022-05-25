Images: Grayslake North, Conant, Glenbard North and Batavia graduation ceremonies

Photos from the Grayslake North, Conant, Glenbard North and Batavia graduation ceremonies from Wednesday, May 25.
Grayslake North senior Liam McNicholas brought his 10-year-old service dog Hana to his graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25 at the school. Hana came prepared with a graduation robe and cap.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North senior Grant Garrett has some fun with Bethany Cardenas, left, and his sister, Evan Garrett, right, before his graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25 at the school.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North seniors Christina Hall, left, and Arianna Knowles have thier photos taken at their graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25 at the school.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North senior Laura Weyrick poses for a photo with her 7-year-old sister, Allison, at her graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25 at the school.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North senior Adil Zafar, left, poses for a photo with twins Ian Sears and Avery Sears at their graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25 at the school.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North High School held its graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25 at the school.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Conant High School special education teacher Vivian Zyrkowski shares a special moment with senior Alaina Vargas prior to her graduation ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Conant High School seniors, from left, Rishita Ghelda, Jaykumar Patel and VanshThakkar take a photo prior to their graduation ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Conant High School seniors get their photo taken prior to their graduation ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Conant High School senior Rafael Rosas adjusts his cap prior to the graduation ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Conant High School seniors enter the arena at the beginning of their graduation ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Conant High School held their graduation ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Conant High School senior Talia Martino sings the National Anthem during the the graduation ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
With his classmates watching on the big screen, Conant High School senior John Rimando delivers the welcoming address during the graduation ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Gelnbard North High School graduates stream into their graduation ceremony Wednesday May 25, 2022 at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Parents and family grab photos and look for their graduates during the Gelnbard North High School graduation ceremony Wednesday May 25, 2022 at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Graduates listen to speeches during the Gelnbard North High School graduation ceremony Wednesday May 25, 2022 at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ria Patel delivers the commencement address during the Gelnbard North High School graduation ceremony Wednesday May 25, 2022 at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gelnbard North High School graduates who are entering the military are recognized during the graduation ceremony Wednesday May 25, 2022 at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gelnbard North High School graduates Payton Bowser and Jessica Housour deliver the Pledge of Allegiance during the graduation ceremony Wednesday May 25, 2022 at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gelnbard North High School graduate Zainab Ahmed during the graduation ceremony Wednesday May 25, 2022 at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gelnbard North High School graduate Taylor Finke shares a smile with fellow graduates during the graduation ceremony Wednesday May 25, 2022 at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Batavia High School graduates enter the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb for the school's 2022 commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local
Alivia Adamczyk, left, helps Abigail Sutton with her cap before the 2022 Batavia High School Commencement Ceremony at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local
Graduates Ella Helfer, left, and Kristina Baker pose for a photo before the 2022 Batavia High School Commencement Ceremony at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local
Batavia High School graduate Abigail Piwowarczyk crosses the stage during the 2022 Batavia High School Commencement Ceremony at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local
Batavia High School graduate Tommy Altamirano waits to line up for the 2022 Batavia High School commencement ceremony at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local
Batavia High School graduate Micah Shimizu speaks during the 2022 Batavia High School Commencement Ceremony at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local
Choir members perform during the 2022 Batavia High School Commencement Ceremony at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local