Schaumburg police locate missing 100-year-old man
Updated 5/20/2022 8:30 AM
Schaumburg police have located a 100-year-old man who went missing early today.
Police say the man left a home just before 2 a.m. wearing only his pajamas and driving an older model Ford Crown Victoria, but was located several hours later.
